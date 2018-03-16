Graspop Metal Meeting 2018

Jun 21 - Jun 24 2018

Dessel, Belgium (Stenehei)

245 euro (Festival Ticket)

Graspop Metal Meeting 2018 takes place from June 21st-24th. For the 23rd time, the Stenehei festival venue in Dessel will rock to its foundations! In keeping with a proud tradition, GMM2018 will bill the crème de la crème of a variety of heavy music genres ranging from hard rock to death metal, from black metal to punk, from metalcore to thrash and many more. Tens of thousands of metalheads from across the globe will once again flock to Dessel for a high mass of epic guitar violence, high-octane blast beats and gut-wrenching screams. So start training those neck muscles now!

A Perfect Circle
Anti-Flag
Arch Enemy
Asking Alexandria
At the Gates
Avenged Sevenfold
Baroness
Billy Talent
Black Stone Cherry
Blessthefall
Body Count
Bullet For My Valentine
Cancer Bats
Corrosion of Conformity
Dead Cross
Emmure
Exodus
Ghost
Guns N' Roses
Hollywood Undead
Hollywood Vampires
In This Moment
Iron Maiden
Jonathan Davis (of Korn)
Judas Priest
Kreator
L7
Lacuna Coil
Less Than Jake
Limp Bizkit
Madball
Marilyn Manson
Megadeth
Meshuggah
Miss May I
Neurosis
Ozzy Osbourne
P.O.D.
Parkway Drive
Rise Against
Seether
Shinedown
Silverstein
Skillet
Skindred
Tesseract
The Bloody Beetroots
The Darkness
The Pink Slips
Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown
Underoath
Volbeat
Watain
Wolves in the Throne Room
Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

