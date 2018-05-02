Great South Bay Music Festival 2018

Great South Bay Music Festival 2018Book tickets
Jul 12 - Jul 15 2018
Patchogue, New York (Shorefront Park)
$140 (GA); $275 (VIP)
Celebrating its 12th. Anniversary, The Great South Bay Music Festival is the longest running, and largest four day, “American Themed” music, art & cultural family event on Long Island. Situated on the magnificent Great South Bay, it features approximately 60 performers on four stages, presenting legends, as well as local emerging artists in classic rock, jazz, jam-band, country, folk, zydeco, funk and all types of American music.