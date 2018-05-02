Great South Bay Music Festival 2018

Jul 12 - Jul 15 2018

Patchogue, New York (Shorefront Park)

$140 (GA); $275 (VIP)

Celebrating its 12th. Anniversary, The Great South Bay Music Festival is the longest running, and largest four day, “American Themed” music, art & cultural family event on Long Island. Situated on the magnificent Great South Bay, it features approximately 60 performers on four stages, presenting legends, as well as local emerging artists in classic rock, jazz, jam-band, country, folk, zydeco, funk and all types of American music.

Great South Bay 2018
Devon Allman Project featuring Duane Betts
Dickie Betts and his Band
Dirty Heads
Electric Hot Tuna
Envy on the Coast
Less Than Jake
Little Feat
Melvin Seals
Papadosio
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Sublime with Rome
The Front Bottoms
The Get Up Kids
Thrice
Umphrey's McGee
