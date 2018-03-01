Green Man Music Festival 2018

Green Man Music Festival 2018Book tickets
Aug 16 - Aug 19 2018
Brecon Beacons, Wales
£180 (GA)
Green Man is an independent music festival held annually in mid-August in the Brecon Beacons, Wales. It has evolved into a 20,000 capacity 4-day event, showcasing predominantly live music, with additional events showcasing literature, film, comedy, theatre and poetry. 2015 saw 1,500 multi-arts acts perform across 17 stages. The festival site is divided into 10 areas, each offering a unique festival experience. Ceilidhs, all-night bonfires and secret gigs all add to the festival’s unique identity.