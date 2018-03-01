Green Man Music Festival 2018

Green Man is an independent music festival held annually in mid-August in the Brecon Beacons, Wales. It has evolved into a 20,000 capacity 4-day event, showcasing predominantly live music, with additional events showcasing literature, film, comedy, theatre and poetry. 2015 saw 1,500 multi-arts acts perform across 17 stages. The festival site is divided into 10 areas, each offering a unique festival experience. Ceilidhs, all-night bonfires and secret gigs all add to the festival’s unique identity.

A Hawk and a Hacksaw
Alex Cameron
Anna Calvi [NEW]
Baxter Dury
Beak>
Bo Ningen
Cate Le Bon [NEW]
Chastity Belt [NEW]
Courtney Marie Andrews
Curtis Harding
Deep Throat Choir
Dirty Projectors
Fleet Foxes
Floating Points [NEW]
Grizzly Bear
Haley Heynderickx
Ider
Jade Bird
Joan as a Policewoman
John Grant
John Maus [NEW]
John Talabot
Kelly Lee Owens [NEW]
Kevin Morby
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard [NEW]
Lost Horizons
Marlon Williams
Mount Kimbie
Phoebe Bridgers
Public Service Broadcasting
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever [NEW]
Seamus Fogarty
Simian Mobile Disco [NEW]
Snail Mail
Susanne Sundfør [NEW]
Teleman
The Black Angels [NEW]
The Brian Jonestown Massacre
The Lemon Twigs
The War on Drugs
Wye Oak [NEW]
Xylouris White
