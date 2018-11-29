Hangout Music Festival 2019

The Lumineers, Khalid, The 1975, Jimmy Eat World, Hozier, Diplo, and King Princess are also heading to Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Emerged from the massive student protest at the turn of the century, each year, EXIT showcases most diverse music program – from rock to punk, hip-hop, and best electronic music. The acclaimed Serbian festival boasts a very diverse lineup with …
Festival Estereo Picnic (Stereo Picnic) will celebrate its 10th anniversary in Bogotá, Colombia from April 5th-7th, 2019.
The follow-up to 2015’s Born in the Echoes is due out in Spring 2019.
Central Texas’s only spring festival offering bluegrass, folk, and Americana performers on three stages over four days, Old Settler’s Music Festival takes place April 11th-14th, 2019 in Tilmon, Texas. 2019 will mark the festival’s second year in its new home …
The cruise will set sail from Los Angeles in October 2019, and make stops in San DIego and Mexico.
The Phoenix-based event promises Odesza, Empire of the Sun, Umphrey’s McGee, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Margo Price, and more.
Featuring SZA, ASAP Rocky, Erykah Badu, James Blake, Tyler the Creator, Herbie Hancock, and more.
The three-day event will take place May 17-19 in Columbus, Ohio, as part of a new spring lineup of festivals from Danny Wimmer Presents.