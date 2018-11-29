Hangout Music Festival 2019

Book tickets

May 17 - May 19 2019

Gulf Shores, Alabama

$259 (GA); $1,099 (VIP)

Official Website

Set on the shores of the Gulf of Mexico, Hangout Fest is music’s most luxurious weekend. With pools that front the Hangout Main Stage and hammocks lining the beach, fans can catch their favorite musicians in unparalleled comfort and proximity. From May 17th-19th, the 2019 edition of the festival will feature an all-star cast of performers from various genres.

Other years
Hangout 2019
A R I Z O N A
Official
Alison Wonderland
Official
Bebe Rexha
Official
Bishop Briggs
Official
Buddy
Official
Cardi B
Official
Diplo
Official
Dr. Fresch
Official
Elley Duhe
Official
Elohim
Official
GRiZ
Official
Gang of Youths
Official
Gorgon City
Official
Hippie Sabotage
Official
Hozier
Official
Jade Bird
Official
Jimmy Eat World
Official
Jonas Blue
Official
Judah & The Lion
Official
Jungle
Official
Justin Jay
Official
Khalid
Official
King Princess
Official
Kygo
Official
Lovelytheband
Official
Moon Boots
Official
Morgxn
Official
Mura Masa
Official
Pale Waves
Official
Quinn XCII
Official
Ravyn Lenae
Official
Shame
Official
Sir Sly
Official
Sofi Tukker
Official
Spencer Ludwig
Official
Superorganism
Official
Taylor Bennett
Official
The 1975
Official
The Interrupters
Official
The Lumineers
Official
Travis Scott
Official
Two Feet
Official
Two Friends
Official
Vampire Weekend
Official
Walk the Moon
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
Hangout Fest 2019 headliners
Hangout Music Festival reveals 2019 lineup: Vampire Weekend, Cardi B, Travis Scott to headline

The Lumineers, Khalid, The 1975, Jimmy Eat World, Hozier, Diplo, and King Princess are also heading to Gulf Shores, Alabama.

by November 29, 2018, 12:13pm
2 comments
Exit Festival 2019
EXIT Festival 2019

Emerged from the massive student protest at the turn of the century, each year, EXIT showcases most diverse music program – from rock to punk, hip-hop, and best electronic music. The acclaimed Serbian festival boasts a very diverse lineup with …

by November 28, 2018, 8:35am
0 comments
Estereo Picnic
Festival Estereo Picnic 2019

Festival Estereo Picnic (Stereo Picnic) will celebrate its 10th anniversary in Bogotá, Colombia from April 5th-7th, 2019.

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1535033973844-0’); });

by November 26, 2018, 4:56pm
0 comments
The Chemical Brothers No Geography album announcement
The Chemical Brothers announce new album, No Geography, plus 2019 tour dates

The follow-up to 2015’s Born in the Echoes is due out in Spring 2019.

by November 19, 2018, 10:07am
0 comments
Old Settler's Music Festival 2019
Old Settler’s Music Festival 2019

Central Texas’s only spring festival offering bluegrass, folk, and Americana performers on three stages over four days, Old Settler’s Music Festival takes place April 11th-14th, 2019 in Tilmon, Texas. 2019 will mark the festival’s second year in its new home …

by November 15, 2018, 10:39am
0 comments
Megacruise
Inaugural Megacruise to feature Megadeth, Anthrax, Testament and more

The cruise will set sail from Los Angeles in October 2019, and make stops in San DIego and Mexico.

by October 10, 2018, 9:55am
0 comments
M3F Music Festival reveals 2019 lineup

The Phoenix-based event promises Odesza, Empire of the Sun, Umphrey’s McGee, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Margo Price, and more.

by October 03, 2018, 12:00pm
0 comments
Miami’s III Points Music Festival reveals 2019 lineup

Featuring SZA, ASAP Rocky, Erykah Badu, James Blake, Tyler the Creator, Herbie Hancock, and more.

by September 25, 2018, 3:03pm
0 comments
Sonic Temple Festival
New festival Sonic Temple to replace Rock on the Range in 2019

The three-day event will take place May 17-19 in Columbus, Ohio, as part of a new spring lineup of festivals from Danny Wimmer Presents.

by September 07, 2018, 1:52pm
5 comments
Photos
Hangout 2019
Submit your photo