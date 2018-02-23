Heavy Montreal 2018

Jul 28 - Jul 29 2018

Montreal, Quebec (Parc Jean-Drapeau)

$165 CA (GA); $300 CA (VIP)

HEAVY MONTRÉAL is the North American destination of choice for hard rock and heavy metal music lovers. Since the first edition in 2008, HEAVY MONTRÉAL has welcomed nearly 300 000 fans.

Alestorm
Asking Alexandria
Avenged Sevenfold
Baroness
Between the Buried and Me
Emperor
Eyehategod
Gojira
Havok
Helix
Hollywood Undead
I Prevail
IGORRR
Marilyn Manson
Napalm Death
Nile
Powertrip
Ratt
Red Fang
Rob Zombie
Sleep
Tech N9ne
The Agonist
The Black Dahlia Murder
Trivium
Underoath
Voivod
Witchcraft
Festival schedule is not released yet.

