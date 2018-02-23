Heavy Montreal 2018

The indie rockers perform “Creature Comfort” and “Put Your Money on Me” as part of their fifth appearance on the show.
Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, Ozzy Osbourne, Marilyn Manson, Judas Priest, A Perfect Circle, and Megadeth are just some of the big name acts playing the Belgium festival.
The Osheaga Music and Arts Festival is a multi-day indie music festival in Montreal, Quebec, that is held annually at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Île Sainte-Hélène every summer. Over the course of several days, over 100 bands will take to the …
Montreal festival also promises The National, James Blake, St. Vincent, Lykke Li, Franz Ferdinand, Blondie, Jenny Lewis, Portugal. the Man, and many more.
We’ve tallied your votes to the ultimate Beatles question.
The latest preview of the Black Panther soundtrack.
Lamb of God, Anthrax, Behemoth and Testament will support the thrash legends on the summer trek.
Timberlake is emerging from the Tennessean woods for a 25-date tour in support of his forthcoming album.
Seattle troubadour takes us through the “sensory overload” of his third full-length.