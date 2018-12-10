Heavy Montreal 2019

Jul 27 - Jul 28 2019

Montreal, Quebec (Parc Jean-Drapeau)

Heavy Montreal will take over Parc Jean-Drapeau on July 27th and 28th, 2019. It is one of the largest heavy metal festivals in the world, with usually around 70,000 people attending each year.

Other years
Heavy Montreal 2019
Slayer [NEW]
Heavy Montreal 2019
