Hellfest 2019

Jun 21 - Jun 23 2019

Clisson, France

Hellfest is a French rock festival focusing on heavy metal music, held annually in June in Clisson in Loire-Atlantique. The 2019 edition takes place June 21st-23rd.

All Them Witches
Anthrax
Architects
Beartooth
Blackberry Smoke
Brutus
Cancer Bats
Candlemass
Carcass
Cave In
Clutch
Combichrist
Conan
Cradle of Filth
Cult of Luna
Dagoba
Dark Tranquility
Daughters
Dawn of Disease
Deadline Ritual
Death Angel
Def Leppard
Demons & Wizards
Descendents
Diamond Head
Dream Theater
Dropkick Murphys
Eagles of Death Metal
Eisbrecher
Emma Ruth Rundle
Enter Shikari
Envy
Fiend
Fu Manchu
Godsmack
Gojira
Graveyard
Immolation
KISS
King Diamond
Kvelertak
Lamb of God
Last Temptation
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Manowar
Mantar
Mass Hysteria
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes
Moonspell
Municipal Waste
No One is Innocent
Phil Anselmo and the Illegals
Possessed
Power Trip
Radio Moscow
Refused
Richie Kotzen
Sham69
Skindred
Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators
Slayer
Stinky
Stone Temple Pilots
Sum 41
Sumac
Testament
The Creepshow
The Dwarves
The Fever 333
The Interrupters
The Living End
The Necromancers
The Obsessed
The Rumjacks
The Sisters of Mercy
Tool
Trivium
Ultra Vomit
Uncle Acid and the Deadbeat
Valley of the Sun
Venom Inc.
Whitechapel
Whitesnake
Within Temptation
YOB
ZZ Top
Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1535033973844-0');

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1535033973844-0'); });

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1535033973844-0'); });

