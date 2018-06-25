HOCO Fest 2018

HOCO Fest 2018Book tickets
Aug 29 - Sep 02 2018
Tucson, Arizona (Various Venues)
HOCO Fest – a boutique festival held annually at the historic Hotel Congress – strives to showcase innovative talent while celebrating the vibrant and unique culture of the borderlands. After a breakout year in 2017, Hotel Congress is ramping things up in 2018 with the addition of three new venues. Taking over the cultural heart of Tucson for five days, the festival presents a musical lineup spanning many genres, as well as a wide array of guest lectures, workshops, vintage clothing and record fairs, pool parties, experimental after-parties and more…all set within Southern Arizona’s majestic desert.