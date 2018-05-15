Hopscotch Music Festival 2018

Book tickets

Sep 06 - Sep 08 2018

Raleigh, North Carolina (Various Venues)

$199 (GA); $299 (VIP)

Official Website

With 120 bands over 3 days in September, Hopscotch is known for adventurous lineups, memorable performances, and a fan-friendly atmosphere. From large outdoor main stages in Raleigh City Plaza and Red Hat Amphitheater to intimate club shows, the festival features music in almost every genre imaginable—rock, hip-hop, metal, folk, electronic, experimental, and more—and its schedule highlights this diversity each year. The 2018 edition goes down September 6th-8th.

Other years
Hopscotch 2018 Festival
Belle and Sebastian
Official
Body/Head
Official
Boulevards
Official
Circuit Des Yeux
Official
DVSN
Official
Ed Schrader's Music Beat
Official
Elephant Micah
Official
Escape-ism
Official
Gang Gang Dance
Official
Grizzly Bear
Official
Grouper
Official
Hailu Mergia
Official
Hatchie
Official
Jennifer Castle
Official
Julie Byrne
Official
Liz Phair
Official
MC50
Official
Michael Rault
Official
Miguel
Official
Mind Over Mirrors
Official
Mipso
Official
Moaning
Official
Molly Burch
Official
Monolord
Official
Moses Sumney
Official
No Age
Official
Oceantor
Official
Omni
Official
Ought
Official
Real Estate
Official
Red Fang
Official
Sarah Shook and the Disarmers
Official
Shopping
Official
Sneaks
Official
Speedy Ortiz
Official
Still Corners
Official
Swearin'
Official
The Jayhawks
Official
The Love Language
Official
The Revolution
Official
The Yawpers
Official
Thundercat
Official
US Girls
Official
Warm Bodies
Official
Waxahatchee
Official
Yamantaka // Sonic Titan
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
Liz Phair headshot
Liz Phair announces Amps On the Lawn Tour of North America

Following an intimate run of summer tour dates, Phair will embark on a more expansive headlining outing in celebration of Exile in Guyville’s 20th anniversary.

by May 15, 2018, 1:24pm
0 comments
Music Taste Good reveals 2018 lineup: New Order, James Blake to headline

The Long Beach, CA festival also promises Broken Social Scene, Santigold, Lizzo, Princess Nokia, Joey Bada$$, Sun Kil Moon, and more.

by May 10, 2018, 2:40pm
0 comments
Music Tastes Good 2018
Music Tastes Good Festival 2018

Music Tastes Good, the mammoth two-day music, food, and arts festival, returns to Marina Green Park, along the picturesque Downtown Long Beach shoreline, on September 29 and 30th, and will be headlined by none other than iconic British New Wave …

by May 15, 2018, 1:42pm
0 comments
Dreamville Festival
Dreamville Festival 2018

J. Cole, in partnership with his own Dreamville Records and the Texas-based ScoreMore Shows, has announced the Dreamville Festival. The one-day festival is slated to make its debut on Saturday, September 15 at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, which is …

by
0 comments
Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Beck, Mumford and Sons to play Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Fest 2018

Norah Jones, Johnny Marr, Liz Phair, Young the Giant, and Hiss Golden Messenger also confirmed for the 3-day California festival.

by April 30, 2018, 11:41am
0 comments
Ohana Fest 2018
Ohana Music Festival 2018

Ohana Festival will once again return to beautiful Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA for a third year this September with performances from Eric Church, Eddie Vedder, Mumford & Sons, Beck, Norah Jones, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Amos Lee, Liz …

by May 15, 2018, 1:42pm
0 comments
Riot Fest Chicago 2018

Riot Fest is a multi-day music festival held annually in Chicago. Riot Fest specializes in rock, punk, alternative rock, and hip hop. Riot Fest is known for booking reunions, guest performances, and full album performances. The 2018 edition takes place …

by
0 comments
Life is Beautiful 2018
Life Is Beautiful Festival 2018

Life is Beautiful is a festival held annually in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada. The 2018 edition goes down September 21st-23rd.

by April 24, 2018, 2:37pm
0 comments
Sea.Hear.Now Festival 2018

With feet in the sand, fans will enjoy music on the beach with more than 25 bands on 3 stages at North Beach Asbury Park and Bradley Park, September 29-30.

by April 04, 2018, 1:51pm
0 comments
Photos
Hopscotch 2018 Festival
Submit your photo