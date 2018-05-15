Hopscotch Music Festival 2018

Following an intimate run of summer tour dates, Phair will embark on a more expansive headlining outing in celebration of Exile in Guyville’s 20th anniversary.
The Long Beach, CA festival also promises Broken Social Scene, Santigold, Lizzo, Princess Nokia, Joey Bada$$, Sun Kil Moon, and more.
Music Tastes Good, the mammoth two-day music, food, and arts festival, returns to Marina Green Park, along the picturesque Downtown Long Beach shoreline, on September 29 and 30th, and will be headlined by none other than iconic British New Wave …
J. Cole, in partnership with his own Dreamville Records and the Texas-based ScoreMore Shows, has announced the Dreamville Festival. The one-day festival is slated to make its debut on Saturday, September 15 at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, which is …
Norah Jones, Johnny Marr, Liz Phair, Young the Giant, and Hiss Golden Messenger also confirmed for the 3-day California festival.
Ohana Festival will once again return to beautiful Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA for a third year this September with performances from Eric Church, Eddie Vedder, Mumford & Sons, Beck, Norah Jones, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Amos Lee, Liz …
Riot Fest is a multi-day music festival held annually in Chicago. Riot Fest specializes in rock, punk, alternative rock, and hip hop. Riot Fest is known for booking reunions, guest performances, and full album performances. The 2018 edition takes place …
Life is Beautiful is a festival held annually in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada. The 2018 edition goes down September 21st-23rd.
With feet in the sand, fans will enjoy music on the beach with more than 25 bands on 3 stages at North Beach Asbury Park and Bradley Park, September 29-30.