Huichica Music Festival 2018

Aug 24 - Aug 26 2018

Pine Plains, New York (Chaseholm Farm)

$85

Born out of the Huichica Sonoma festival at the Gundlach Bundschu Winery, is now in its third year and will take place on August 24th, 25th and 26th, 2018 at the beautiful Chaseholm Farms in Pine Plains, New York. It’s an incredibly unique festival – very small and intimate, paired with amazing national-touring bands, local food, incredible wine from Sonoma, and breathtaking views at Chaseholms Farms.

Huichica East 2018
ARD
Alex Bleeker & the Freaks
Allah-Las
Amen Dunes
Bettye Lavette
Driftwood Soldier
Espers
Mercury Rev
Robert Earl Thomas
Robyn Hitchcock
Ryley Walker
Vetiver plays Thing Of The Past
Festival schedule is not released yet.

