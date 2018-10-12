Hurricane & Southside Music Festivals 2019

Jun 21 - Jun 23 2019

Scheeßel and Tuttlingen, Germany

169,00 € (General Admission)

Hurricane and Southside are a pair of music festivals taking place every June in Germany. The festivals and their attendees are generally associated with the alternative part of mainstream music, although the festivals have become more and more mainstream over the years. The 2019 installment of Hurricane & Southside go down June 21st-23rd in Scheeßel and Tuttlingen, Germany.

Other years
Hurricane Fest 2019
Bosse
Official
Die Toten Hosen
Official
Enter Shikari
Official
Foo Fighters
Official
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
Official
Me First & The Gimme GImmes
Official
Mumford and Sons
Official
Papa Roach
Official
Tessy
Official
The Cure
Official
The Streets
Official
The Wombats
Official
Trettmann
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

