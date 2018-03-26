Iceland Airwaves 2018

Book tickets

Nov 07 - Nov 10 2018

Reykjavík, Iceland (Various Venues)

14.900 kr (Festival Pass)

Official Website

From the aircraft hanger to a town takeover, Iceland Airwaves is synonymous with championing both brand new and established acts from home and away. There’s a reason music lovers from over 50 countries have been flocking to Reykjavík from all over the world the past 20 years. Running hand in hand alongside the music, there’s plenty of opportunities to indulge in Icelandic cuisine, sample craft beers, make new friends, relax in hot pools and marvel at the Aurora Borealis.

Other years
Agent Fresco
Official
Girl Ray
Official
Hugar
Official
Jade Bird
Official
Naaz
Official
Sassy 009
Official
Soccer Mommy
Official
Superorganism
Official
Sykur
Official
The Orielles
Official
Tommy Cash
Official
Ulfur Ulfur
Official
Valdimar
Official
Warmland
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
Roseanne Barr and Donald Trump
Donald Trump found time in his busy schedule to call up and congratulate Roseanne

The premiere of the revived TV sitcom scored record ratings — especially among Trump supporters.

by March 29, 2018, 1:12am
3 comments
Sigur Rós, photo by Nina Corcoran
Sigur Rós cleared in tax evasion investigation

While under investigation, assets totaling $8 million were frozen.

by March 16, 2018, 1:19pm
2 comments
Fleet Foxes perform “Crack-Up” with Icelandic choir Graduale Nobili: Watch

The performance was filmed in one extended shot at the famed Harpa Concert Hall in Iceland.

by January 31, 2018, 12:00pm
6 comments
10 Years Later, MGMT’s Oracular Spectacular Sounds Remarkably Prescient

Whatever was in the water back in 2008, the indie rock duo tasted it.

by January 20, 2018, 12:00am
5 comments
MGMT are ready to “Hand It Over” on new song: Stream

Another taste of the duo’s first album in five years, Little Dark Age.

by January 04, 2018, 11:02pm
0 comments
Bjork
A Guide to Björk in 10 Songs

A crash course in the iconic Icelandic singer’s catalog before Utopia drops this Friday.

by November 20, 2017, 12:00am
3 comments
Iceland Airwaves 2017 Festival Review: The 15 Most Exciting Acts

Another week in Iceland proves there’s always a new and beautiful world to experience.

by November 07, 2017, 11:17am
0 comments
Five Reasons We’re Excited About Iceland Airwaves 2017

Here’s what we’re sure to be checking out this week in Iceland.

by October 30, 2017, 10:00pm
0 comments
Consequence of Sound to present stage at Iceland Airwaves 2017

Featuring Michael Kiwanuka and Torres alongside Blissful, Glowie, Auður, and Sylvia.

by October 09, 2017, 1:35pm
0 comments
Photos
Submit your photo