Iceland Airwaves 2018

Reykjavík, Iceland (Various Venues)

14.900 kr (Festival Pass)

Official Website

From the aircraft hanger to a town takeover, Iceland Airwaves is synonymous with championing both brand new and established acts from home and away. There’s a reason music lovers from over 50 countries have been flocking to Reykjavík from all over the world the past 20 years. Running hand in hand alongside the music, there’s plenty of opportunities to indulge in Icelandic cuisine, sample craft beers, make new friends, relax in hot pools and marvel at the Aurora Borealis.