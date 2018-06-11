iHeartRadio Music Festival 2018

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2018Book tickets
Sep 21 - Sep 23 2018
Las Vegas, Nevada (T-Mobile Arena)
Now into its eighth year, the annual iHeartRadio Music Festival is a two-day music festival in Las Vegas that features over 30 of today’s biggest names – across genres and formats. Hosted at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 21st and 22nd, 2018 the Festival features two 4+ hour nights of non-stop chart-topping hits, musical World Premieres and never-before-seen collaborations from the world’s most iconic and hottest emerging artists.