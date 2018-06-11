iHeartRadio Music Festival 2018

Sep 21 - Sep 23 2018

Las Vegas, Nevada (T-Mobile Arena)

Now into its eighth year, the annual iHeartRadio Music Festival is a two-day music festival in Las Vegas that features over 30 of today’s biggest names – across genres and formats. Hosted at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 21st and 22nd, 2018 the Festival features two 4+ hour nights of non-stop chart-topping hits, musical World Premieres and never-before-seen collaborations from the world’s most iconic and hottest emerging artists.

iHeartRadio Festival 2018
5 Seconds of Summer
Carrie Underwood
Dua Lipa
Greta Van Fleet
Imagine Dragons
Jack White
Jason Aldean
Justin Timberlake
Kelly Clarkson
Kygo
Lil Uzi Vert
Logic
Luke Bryant
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Mariah Carey
Panic at the Disco
Rae Sremmurd
Sam Smith
Shawn Mendes
Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

