III Points Festival 2021

Miami, Florida (Wynwood)

$149 (2-Day GA); $299 (VIP)

Official Website

Miami’s III Points Festival is moving forward with plans for its 2021 festival, set to take place October 22nd-23rd at Mana Wynwood Convention Center. The 2021 lineup will feature many of the acts originally slated to play the 2020 festival, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Confirmed talent includes The Strokes, Wu-Tang Clan, Three 6 Mafia, Kaytranada, Thundercat, and more.

General admission tickets are priced at $89 for a one-day pass and $149 for a two-day pass. VIP packages start at $159 for a one-day pass and $299 for a two-day pass.