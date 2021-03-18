III Points Festival 2021

Oct 22 - Oct 23 2021

Miami, Florida (Wynwood)

$149 (2-Day GA); $299 (VIP)

Miami’s III Points Festival is moving forward with plans for its 2021 festival, set to take place October 22nd-23rd at Mana Wynwood Convention Center. The 2021 lineup will feature many of the acts originally slated to play the 2020 festival, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Confirmed talent includes The Strokes, Wu-Tang Clan, Three 6 Mafia, Kaytranada, Thundercat, and more.

General admission tickets are priced at $89 for a one-day pass and $149 for a two-day pass. VIP packages start at $159 for a one-day pass and $299 for a two-day pass.

iii points 2021
Alex G
Boy Harsher
Crumb
Danny Daze
Devendra Banhart
Eartheater
Eric Prydz
Fjaak
George Clanton
Ian Isiah
Jacques Greene
John Tejada
Kaytranada
Kelly Lee Owens
Khruangbin
Marc Rebillet
Moses Sumney
Mount Kimbie
Nicola Cruz
Romy
Special Request
The Strokes
Three 6 Mafia
Thundercat
Vegyn
Washed Out
WhoMadeWho
Wu-Tang Clan
Yves Tumor
Zhu
Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

