InMusic Festival 2019

Firefly Music Festival is the East Cast’s largest alt-rock, hip-hop and electronic music and camping festival, taking place annually in The Woodlands of Dover, Delaware. The Woodlands is the place where festival fans immerse themselves in amazing performances, enjoy a …
Forbidden Fruit Festival marks the start of the summer festival season, and the gorgeous grounds of the Irish Museum of Modern Art will once again play host to this hotly anticipated three-day festival. The 2019 event takes place June 1st-3rd.…
WOO HAH! is one of the biggest hiphop festivals in Europe. The upcoming edition will take place from July 12th-14th, 2019 in Beekse Bergen, The Netherlands.
NOS Alive is a three-day music and arts festival which takes place in the Algés riverside, in Oeiras, Portugal. The 2019 edition of the festival goes down July 11th-13th.
Melt! Festival is one of the biggest open-air electronic music festivals in Germany. The festival takes place in Ferropolis open-air museum, near Gräfenhainichen. The 2019 edition of the festival takes place July 19th-21st.
The Pinkpop Festival is a large, annual music festival held at Landgraaf, Netherlands. Pinkpop is the oldest and longest running annual dedicated pop and rock music festival in the world. The 2019 edition takes place June 8th-10th.
The lineup for the 2019 festival has been revealed, with a who’s who of punk-rock acts on the bill.
Øyafestivalen is an annual Norwegian music festival held in Oslo’s Tøyenpark. The 2019 edition of the festival is scheduled to take place August 6th-10th.
The three-day event will take place May 17-19 in Columbus, Ohio, as part of a new spring lineup of festivals from Danny Wimmer Presents.