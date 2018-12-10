INmusic Festival 2019

Jun 24 - Jun 26 2019

Zagreb, Croatia (Jarun Lake)

INmusic Festival is Croatia’s largest open-air festival. The festival takes place in Zagreb on the island of Jarun Lake. The 2019 festival takes place June 24th-26th.

InMusic Festival 2019
Foals [NEW]
The Cure [NEW]
Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

InMusic Festival 2019
