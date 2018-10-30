Innings Festival 2019

Mar 02 - Mar 03 2019

Tempe, Arizona (Tempe Beach Park & Arts Park)

$130 (GA); $380 (VIP)

Innings Festival is a two-day event featuring performances by 18 artists on 2 stages as well as curated food vendors, fun family activities and appearances by MLB greats including Roger Clemens, Jake Peavy, Sean Casey, Huston Street, Eric Byrnes and more. The 2019 edition goes down March 2nd and 3rd.

Band of Horses
Black Pistol Fire
Blues Traveler
Cake
Dorothy
Eddie Vedder
G. Love & Special Sauce
Guster
Incubus
Jimmy Eat World
Liz Phair
Mat Kearney
Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers
Shakey Graves
Sheryl Crow
St. Paul & The Broken Bones
The Baseball Project
