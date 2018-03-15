KAYA Fest 2018

Apr 28 - Apr 29 2018

San Bernardino, California (NOS Events Center)

$125 (GA); $299 (VIP)

KAYA FEST — which honors the legacy of legendary musician and humanitarian Bob Marley — is a two-day all-ages music and awareness experience being held at NOS Events Center April 28th & 29th, 2018 in Southern California.

Action Bronson
Official
Bambaata
Official
Chronixx
Official
Common Kings
Official
Cypress Hill
Official
Damian Marley
Official
Inner Circle
Official
Julian Marley
Official
Kabaka Pyramid
Official
Ky-Mani Marley featuring Tom Morello
Official
Marcia Griffiths
Official
Ms. Lauryn Hill
Official
SOJA
Official
Skip Marley
Official
Stephen Marley
Official
Third World
Official
Toots & Maytals
Official
YANDEL [NEW]
Official
Ziggy Marley
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

