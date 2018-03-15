KAYA Fest 2018

The Flaming Lips, Jawbreaker, Miguel, Cut Copy, Little Dragon, Smino, and Jean Deaux are among the many acts scheduled to appear at the Seattle festival.
Canadian punk and rock festival promises Weezer, Tenacious D, Prophets of Rage, Jimmy Eat World, Rancid, Henry Rollins, Sum 41, Dropkick Murphys, and more.
New US, UK, and German shows have been added to the band’s itinerary.
The inaugural SandJam Fest is an adult-alternative rock music festival taking place in beautiful Panama City Beach.
Plus: Sturgill Simpson, Bryan Adams, The War on Drugs, Courtney Barnett, Rae Sreummurd, Brockhampton, Chromeo, Ghostface Killah, Noname, and more.
The ultimate South East Asian festival, We The Fest returns to Indonesia’s colourful capital of Jakarta for its fifth annual edition from July 20th-22nd, 2018.
Entering its seventh year, Treefort Music Fest has become a staple to the music scene in Boise and the Pacific North West, bringing thousands of well established and emerging international and national acts to the fest.
It all goes down in Seattle during the first week of June.