Las Rageous Music Festival 2018

Las Rageous Music Festival 2018Book tickets
Apr 20 - Apr 21 2018
Las Vegas, Nevada (Downtown Las Vegas Events Center)
$130 (GA)
After a successful debut in 2017, which drew rock and metal fans from around the world with sellout crowds of 10,000 each day, Las Rageous returns for its second year on Friday, April 20th and Saturday, April 21st. The two-day music festival created by Live Nation will take over two square blocks, in the heart of iconic downtown Las Vegas at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.