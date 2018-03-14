Las Rageous Music Festival 2018

Book tickets

Apr 20 - Apr 21 2018

Las Vegas, Nevada (Downtown Las Vegas Events Center)

$130 (GA)

Official Website

After a successful debut in 2017, which drew rock and metal fans from around the world with sellout crowds of 10,000 each day, Las Rageous returns for its second year on Friday, April 20th and Saturday, April 21st. The two-day music festival created by Live Nation will take over two square blocks, in the heart of iconic downtown Las Vegas at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

Other years
A Day To Remember [NEW]
Official
A Perfect Circle
Official
Adelitas Way
Official
Atreyu
Official
Beartooth
Official
Clutch
Official
Five Finger Death Punch
Official
Hollywood Undead
Official
In This Moment
Official
Judas Priest
Official
New Years Day [NEW]
Official
Otherwise [NEW]
Official
Pop Evil
Official
Saxon
Official
Underoath
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, photo by Ben Kaye
Bon Iver to host overnight lock-in at Justin Vernon’s Wisconsin hotel

30 guests will be treated to a pair of intimate performances, dinner, a movie screening, and more.

by March 09, 2018, 11:20am
0 comments
Ghost announce Rats On The Road North American tour

The Grammy-winning horror metal outfit is also working on new music.

by February 27, 2018, 5:55pm
0 comments
Glenn Tipton of Judas Priest
Judas Priest guitarist Glenn Tipton reveals Parkinson’s diagnosis, won’t tour with band

“I don’t rule out the chance to go on stage as and when I feel able to blast out some Priest!” says the metal legend.

by February 12, 2018, 10:30am
0 comments
Emerge Impact + Music Conference 2018

Emerge: Impact + Music is 3 days of new music and ideas on the Las Vegas Strip. Join us April 6-8 for a festival like nothing you’ve experienced before. Emerge’s showcases combine music, art, and speaking to highlight the unique …

by March 14, 2018, 4:19pm
0 comments
Ozzy Osbourne announces dates for “No More Tours 2” farewell tour

The North American leg kicks off in late August and sees Osbourne joined on the road by Stone Sour.

by February 06, 2018, 7:24pm
0 comments
A Perfect Circle announce Eat the Elephant, the band’s first new album in 14 years

Listen to the album’s latest single, “TalkTalk”, ahead of its April 20th release.

by February 05, 2018, 11:18am
1 comment
Unknown Mortal Orchestra reveal new song “American Guilt”: Stream

Plus, a spring and summer world tour.

by January 23, 2018, 10:01am
0 comments
Judas Priest announce new album, Firepower, share “Lightning Strike” video: Watch

Plus, the heavy metal legends will support their 18th LP with a massive world tour.

by January 05, 2018, 11:45am
0 comments
A Perfect Circle ring in the New Year with new song “Disillusioned”: Stream

From their first album in 14 years.

by January 01, 2018, 9:30am
0 comments
Photos
Submit your photo