Le Guess Who? Festival 2018

Le Guess Who? Festival 2018Book tickets
Nov 08 - Nov 11 2018
Utrecht, The Netherlands (Various Venues)
€117,50 (4-Day)
Le Guess Who? is a celebration of sound in the picturesque city of Utrecht, The Netherlands. Dedicated to boundary-crossing music from across the globe, the 12th edition of the festival takes place November 8th-11th, 2018. Over 150 artists are set to perform in venues ranging from theaters and rock clubs to churches, galleries and warehouses. This year’s curators include Devendra Banhart, Moor Mother, and Asia Argento.