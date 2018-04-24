Life Is Beautiful Festival 2018

Sep 21 - Sep 23 2018

Las Vegas, Nevada (Downtown Las Vegas)

$295 (GA); $655 (VIP)

Life is Beautiful is a festival held annually in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada. The 2018 edition goes down September 21st-23rd.

From the moment the gates open, the Life Is Beautiful festival is a celebration, uniting people who love music, art, food and ideas. And when you put that many like-minded individuals together in the streets of Downtown Las Vegas, there’s a surge of electricity that courses through the city: positivity prevails, culture and creativity thrive, and transformation occurs. Experience the stages, dance to the music, hear stories, try the food, hug a new friend, explore the art and meet people who will change your life. These are the best days of our lives.

Life is Beautiful 2018
3LAU
Official
AJR
Official
ASAP Ferg
Official
Alison Wonderland
Official
Amy Shark
Official
Arcade Fire
Official
Bastille
Official
Blackbear
Official
Blood Orange
Official
CHVRCHES
Official
Cashmere Cat
Official
Cold War Kids
Official
DJ Snake
Official
DVBBS
Official
Daniel Caesar
Official
Death Cab For Cutie
Official
Denzel Curry
Official
Elderbrook
Official
First Aid Kit
Official
Flight Facilities
Official
Florence and the Machine
Official
Foster the People
Official
French Montana
Official
Galantis
Official
Goldlink
Official
Gramatik
Official
Harry Hudson
Official
Hinds
Official
Jungle
Official
Justice
Official
Knox Fortune
Official
LAUV
Official
Lane 8
Official
Lizzo
Official
Miguel
Official
Mikky Ekko
Official
Mt. Joy
Official
N.E.R.D.
Official
Odesza
Official
Party Favor
Official
RL Grime
Official
Ravyn Lenae
Official
Robert DeLong
Official
Sabrina Claudio
Official
Sam Feldt
Official
Santigold
Official
Sir Sly
Official
Sofi Tukker
Official
St. Vincent
Official
Superorganism
Official
Sylvan Esso
Official
T-Pain
Official
The Drums
Official
The Neighbourhood
Official
The Presets
Official
The Weeknd
Official
Travis Scott
Official
Two Feet
Official
Tyler the Creator
Official
Wallows
Official
Welshly Arms
Official
What So Not
Official
Wolfmother
Official
YUNGBLUD
Official
Young Bombs
Official

