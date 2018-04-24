Life Is Beautiful Festival 2018

Las Vegas, Nevada (Downtown Las Vegas)

$295 (GA); $655 (VIP)

Life is Beautiful is a festival held annually in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada. The 2018 edition goes down September 21st-23rd.

From the moment the gates open, the Life Is Beautiful festival is a celebration, uniting people who love music, art, food and ideas. And when you put that many like-minded individuals together in the streets of Downtown Las Vegas, there’s a surge of electricity that courses through the city: positivity prevails, culture and creativity thrive, and transformation occurs. Experience the stages, dance to the music, hear stories, try the food, hug a new friend, explore the art and meet people who will change your life. These are the best days of our lives.