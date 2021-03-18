Life Is Beautiful Festival 2021

Sep 17 - Sep 19 2021

Las Vegas, Nevada

$395 (3-Day GA); $695 (3-Day VIP)

Life is Beautiful Festival returns to downtown Las Vegas, Nevada from September 17th-19th, 2021. In addition to music, the annual festival offers comedy, world-class cuisine and cocktails from 70+ local and regional restaurants, art installations, and more.

The 2021 lineup is led by Billie Eilish, Green Day, Tame Impala, ASAP Rocky, HAIM, Young Thug, St. Vincent, Modest Mouse, Brittany Howard, and Ludacris.

Festival organizers have not yet shared their safety protocols for this year’s festivals, but caution that by “purchasing a ticket, you agree to comply with all Federal, State, and Local laws, ordinance, regulations, and the rules of the event organizers when attending the event.”

Three-day GA and VIP tickets are sold out, but can be purchased via third-party sites such as Stubhub.

6LACK
Official
ASAP Rocky
Official
All Time Low
Official
Ant Clemons
Official
Ashnikko
Official
Billie Eilish
Official
Brittany Howard
Official
Caamp
Official
Cash Cash
Official
Celeste
Official
Death From Above 1979
Official
Dillon Francis
Official
Don Toliver
Official
Earthgang
Official
Ekali
Official
Emotional Oranges
Official
Fisher
Official
Glass Animals
Official
Gorgon City
Official
Green Day
Official
HAIM
Official
Illenium
Official
J.I.D
Official
Jamila Woods
Official
LANY
Official
Lost Frequencies
Official
Ludacris
Official
Mob Rich
Official
Modest Mouse
Official
Noah Cyrus
Official
Purity Ring
Official
Remi Wolf
Official
SHAED
Official
San Holo
Official
Sir Chloe
Official
Slenderbodies
Official
St. Vincent
Official
Still Woozy
Official
Tame Impala
Official
Trevor Daniel
Official
White Reaper
Official
Yaeji
Official
Young Thug
Official

