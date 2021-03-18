Life Is Beautiful Festival 2021

Las Vegas, Nevada

$395 (3-Day GA); $695 (3-Day VIP)

Official Website

Life is Beautiful Festival returns to downtown Las Vegas, Nevada from September 17th-19th, 2021. In addition to music, the annual festival offers comedy, world-class cuisine and cocktails from 70+ local and regional restaurants, art installations, and more.

The 2021 lineup is led by Billie Eilish, Green Day, Tame Impala, ASAP Rocky, HAIM, Young Thug, St. Vincent, Modest Mouse, Brittany Howard, and Ludacris.



Festival organizers have not yet shared their safety protocols for this year’s festivals, but caution that by “purchasing a ticket, you agree to comply with all Federal, State, and Local laws, ordinance, regulations, and the rules of the event organizers when attending the event.”

Three-day GA and VIP tickets are sold out, but can be purchased via third-party sites such as Stubhub.