Lil WeezyAna Fest 2019

New Orleans, Louisiana (UNO Lakefront Arena Festival Grounds)

Official Website

Lil Wayne’s 5th annual artist curated festival, Lil WeezyAna Fest, take places in his hometown of New Orleans on September 7th, 2019. This year, the festival intends to double the attendance and moves to a new location, UNO Lakefront Arena Festival Grounds, expanding the footprint overall.