Lockn’ Music Festival 2018

Aug 23 - Aug 26 2018

Arrington, Virginia (Infinity Downs & Oak Ridge Park)

$279 (GA); $899 (VIP)

LOCKN’ Festival was born in 2013, and will celebrate its sixth year in 2018. Located in Central Virginia, amidst the natural beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Arrington is halfway between Charlottesville and Lynchburg and close to Washington, DC and Richmond. The festival is staged by a group of dedicated music fans aspiring to provide the ultimate atmosphere for live music and community.

Blues Traveler
Butcher Brown
Dead and Company
Eric Krasno [NEW]
Foundation of Funk with George Porter Jr., Zigaboo Modeliste, Cyril Neville, Ivan Neville, Tony Hall, and Ian Neville
George Clinton & P-Funk
Grateful Gospel with Keller Williams
Joe Russo's Almost Dead
Keller & The Keels
Lettuce
Lukas Nelson & The Promise Of The Real
Margo Price [NEW]
Matisyahu
Moon Taxi
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Sheryl Crow
Southern Avenue
Taj Mahal [NEW]
Tedeschi Trucks Band
The Suffers
Toots & The Maytals
Turkuaz
Umphrey's McGee
Widespread Panic
