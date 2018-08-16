Lockn’ Music Festival 2018

Tropicalia is a new two-day music and taco festival taking place in Long Beach, California on November 3rd and 4th, 2018. The event is produced by Goldenvoice.
Plus, Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Hamilton Leithauser & Rostam, Brandi Carlile, Moses Sumney, and more.
Rolling Loud Festival is one of rap’s premier music festival experiences. The festival was the brainchild of co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matthew Zingler, who began organizing shows in 2010. The two created Rolling Loud Festival in 2015 as a one-day …
Velorama is a three-day music, food and drink festival celebrating all things bicycle. The event takes place August 17-19, 2018
Outside Lands is a music festival held annually in San Francisco, California at Golden Gate Park. The festival is produced by Another Planet Entertainment, Superfly Presents, and Starr Hill Presents. The 2018 edition takes place August 10th-12th.
Synthpop pioneers will play shows across the US, Canada, and Mexico between August and November.
McFarland is accused of operating a sham business that sold “bogus” tickets for Coachella, the Grammys, and Super Bowl LII.
A Perfect Circle, Marilyn Manson, Modest Mouse, and Janelle Monáe also confirmed for the New Orleans festival.
The trek is sandwiched around her previously announced festival appearances at FYF, Outside Lands, and Panorama.