Lollapalooza Argentina 2019

Lollapalooza Brasil is returning April 5th-7th, 2019 at Autódromo de Interlagos in São Paulo, Brasil. The festival will feature an eclectic lineup of top talent from around the world including an array of local artists.
Lollapalooza Chile is returning March 29th-31st, 2019 at O’Higgins Park in Santiago. The festival will feature an eclectic lineup of top talent from around the world including an array of local artists.
Kendrick Lamar, Arctic Monkeys, Post Malone, Greta Van Fleet, St. Vincent, and many more are heading to South America this spring.
The follow-up to 2015’s Born in the Echoes is due out in Spring 2019.
The group will make its live debut and perform new music at a concert in LA later this month.
The legendary thrash metal band’s final trek will hit more regions next year.
During a cover of the classic Japanese song “Sukiyaki”.
Mac DeMarco watches on while all three acts were in town for Lollapalooza Argentina 2018.
The sixth Lollapalooza offshoot, and third European festival, goes down in 2019.