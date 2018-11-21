Lollapalooza Argentina 2019

Mar 29 - Mar 31 2019

Buenos Aires, Argentina (Hippodromo de San Isidro)

$ 6500 AR (GA Pass)

Lollapalooza Argentina is returning March 29th-31st, 2019 at Hippodromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The festival will feature an eclectic lineup of top talent from around the world including an array of local artists.

Lollapalooza Argentina
Arctic Monkeys
Official
Bambi
Official
Bring Me the Horizon
Official
Caetano Moreno Zeca & Tom Veloso
Official
Clairo
Official
Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
Official
Don Diablo
Official
Fisher
Official
Foals
Official
GTA
Official
Greta Van Fleet
Official
Gryffin
Official
Hippie Sabotage
Official
Interpol
Official
JAIN
Official
Jorja Smith
Official
Juana Molina
Official
Kamasi Washington
Official
Kendrick Lamar
Official
Khea
Official
Kungs
Official
LANY
Official
Lenny Kravitz
Official
Los Hermanos
Official
Macklemore
Official
Odesza
Official
Parcels
Official
Portugal. the Man
Official
Post Malone
Official
RL Grime
Official
Rufus Du Sol
Official
Sam Smith
Official
Snow Patrol
Official
St. Vincent
Official
Steve Aoki
Official
The 1975
Official
The Fever 333
Official
Tiesto
Official
Troye Sivan
Official
Twenty One Pilot
Official
Valentino Khan
Official
Years & Years
Official
ZHU
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Lollapalooza Argentina
