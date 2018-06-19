LouFest 2018

Sep 08 - Sep 09 2018

St. Louis, Missouri (Forest Park)

$95 (GA); $250 (VIP)

The LouFest Music Festival is an annual two-day event, held on Central Field in Forest Park, located in St. Louis, Missouri. The 2018 edition goes down September 8th-9th. The event features local, regional and national acts, with an aesthetic range from funk and indie-rock to alt-country and soul. The event features four stages with alternating performances throughout the weekend. The festival grounds include a children’s stage and village, an environmentally friendly vendor area and a food court featuring restaurants from St. Louis neighborhoods.

LouFest 2018
Anderson East
Official
Brothers Osborne
Official
Durand Jones & The Indications
Official
Gary Clark Jr.
Official
Jukebox the Ghost
Official
Kacey Musgraves
Official
Kevin Harrold
Official
Larkin Poe
Official
Liz Cooper & The Stampede
Official
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Official
Margo Price
Official
Michael McDonald
Official
Misterwives
Official
Modest Mouse
Official
Moon Taxi
Official
Mt. Joy
Official
Quinn XCII
Official
Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters
Official
Savannah Conley
Official
T-Pain
Official
Tank and the Bangas
Official
The Head and the Heart
Official
Walker Lukens
Official
White Reaper
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

