LouFest 2018

St. Louis, Missouri (Forest Park)

$95 (GA); $250 (VIP)

Official Website

The LouFest Music Festival is an annual two-day event, held on Central Field in Forest Park, located in St. Louis, Missouri. The 2018 edition goes down September 8th-9th. The event features local, regional and national acts, with an aesthetic range from funk and indie-rock to alt-country and soul. The event features four stages with alternating performances throughout the weekend. The festival grounds include a children’s stage and village, an environmentally friendly vendor area and a food court featuring restaurants from St. Louis neighborhoods.