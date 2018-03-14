Lovebox Festival 2018

Jul 13 - Jul 14 2018

London, England (Gunnersbury Park)

£99.00 - £115.00

London’s own festival, Lovebox descends on the city every year for two days of music, mayhem and mischief.

Action Bronson
Official
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
Official
Annie Mac
Official
Belly
Official
Bicep
Official
Big Boi
Official
Cashmere Cat
Official
Childish Gambino
Official
Dave
Official
Diplo
Official
Green Velvet
Official
Jackmaster & Numbers Present Mastermix
Official
Jacob Banks
Official
Jon Hopkins (DJ Set)
Official
Kali Uchis
Official
Loco Dice
Official
Mike Skinner & Murkage
Official
Motor City Drum Ensemble
Official
Mura Masa
Official
N.E.R.D.
Official
Peggy Gou
Official
SZA
Official
Shy FX
Official
Skepta
Official
Tensnake
Official
The Blaze
Official
The Internet
Official
Vince Staples
Official
Wu-Tang Clan [NEW]
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

