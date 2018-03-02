Lowlands Festival 2018

Biddinghuizen, The Netherlands (Evenemententerrein Walibi Holland)

€ 185 (GA)

Official Website

A Campingflight To Lowlands Paradise is exactly what it promises to be: a true backpacker’s Garden Of Eden and Holland’s most adventurous cultural outdoorevent, offering a cutting edge choice of only the best in alternative music, film, stand-up comedy, visual arts, literature and street theatre.

For three days in August, a township with 55,000 inhabitants arises in the middle of the country. The Lowlands festival hosts no less than twelve stages in three large areas (among which a cinema and theatre), about 250 different acts and performances, dozens of restaurants from all corners of the earth, food and drink stalls, a large market with everything from clothes and CD stores to a barber’s shop, relax rooms with brain massages, sports facilities, a sauna / hottub area, its own currency, a local radio station, a daily newspaper (Dutch only) and, last but not least: seven luxury campsites with hot showers and real, flushable toilets. A Campingflight To Lowlands Paradise really is the ultimate summer holiday extravaganza!