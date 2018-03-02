Lowlands Festival 2018

Aug 17 - Aug 19 2018

Biddinghuizen, The Netherlands (Evenemententerrein Walibi Holland)

€ 185 (GA)

A Campingflight To Lowlands Paradise is exactly what it promises to be: a true backpacker’s Garden Of Eden and Holland’s most adventurous cultural outdoorevent, offering a cutting edge choice of only the best in alternative music, film, stand-up comedy, visual arts, literature and street theatre.

For three days in August, a township with 55,000 inhabitants arises in the middle of the country. The Lowlands festival hosts no less than twelve stages in three large areas (among which a cinema and theatre), about 250 different acts and performances, dozens of restaurants from all corners of the earth, food and drink stalls, a large market with everything from clothes and CD stores to a barber’s shop, relax rooms with brain massages, sports facilities, a sauna / hottub area, its own currency, a local radio station, a daily newspaper (Dutch only) and, last but not least: seven luxury campsites with hot showers and real, flushable toilets. A Campingflight To Lowlands Paradise really is the ultimate summer holiday extravaganza!

$uicideboys$
Official
Bicep
Official
Bonobo
Official
Brockhampton
Official
Dropkick Murphys
Official
Dua Lipa
Official
Fatima Yamaha
Official
Floating Points
Official
Gavin James
Official
Gorillaz
Official
Grizzly Bear
Official
Ho99o9
Official
Joost
Official
Kendrick Lamar
Official
LAUV
Official
Little Simz
Official
Protomartyr
Official
Rag'N'Bone Man
Official
Rhye
Official
Stormzy
Official
The War on Drugs
Official

