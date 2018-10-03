M3F (McDowell Mountain Music Festival) 2019

The Phoenix-based event promises Odesza, Empire of the Sun, Umphrey’s McGee, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Margo Price, and more.
J. Cole, in partnership with his own Dreamville Records and the Texas-based ScoreMore Shows, has announced the Dreamville Festival. The one-day festival is slated to make its debut on Saturday, September 15 at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, which is …
Mala Luna Music Festival is a multi-day music festival held each year on Halloween weekend in San Antonio, Texas. Since its inception in 2016, Mala Luna has showcased national headlining music talent alongside some of today’s most exciting up-and-comers, while …
The dwindling days of your favorite festival coming to your town are officially ending this summer.
The 16-year old pop prodigy’s debut LP is in the works.
In a few short years, American festivals went from cultural phenomena to endangered species.
Set for September, Paramore’s Art + Friends Festival will feature the showcasing of local music, food, and other small businesses.
Wilco frontman will head out alone on the North American trek.
Last October’s tragic massacre left more than 50 dead and 500 injured.