M3F (McDowell Mountain Music Festival) 2019

Mar 01 - Mar 03 2019

Phoenix, Arizona (Hance Park)

M3F (McDowell Mountain Music Festival) is a 100% nonprofit music festival that was established in 2004 and has become a musical destination for festivalgoers. In a commitment to giving back, M3F has adopted a 3 C’s belief – community, culture, and charity. These 3C’s fuel the Festival’s underlying dedication to its local people and causes. In the spirit of this belief, all of the proceeds from the Festival benefit local nonprofit organizations.

M3F 2019
Allah-Las
Big Wild
Chicano Batman
Empire of the Sun
Jungle
Kurt Vile and the Violators
Lettuce
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Mansionair
Margo Price
Marian Hill
Maribou State
Mt. Joy
NoMBe
Odesza
Opiuo
The Hip Abduction
The Sheepdogs
Toro y Moi
Twiddle
Umphrey's McGee
Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

