Mad Cool Festival 2019

NorthSide Festival is a three-day music festival held every year in June in Aarhus, Denmark. It has three stages with rotating artists and several sideshow events and happenings. The 2019 edition of the festival takes place June 6th-8th. Besides the …
Nova Rock is a music festival taking place in Nickelsdorf, Austria each year in June. The 2019 edition of the festival goes down June 13th-16th.
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1535033973844-0’); });
…
The band will kick off the European trek on June 2nd in Berlin, Germany.
Emerged from the massive student protest at the turn of the century, each year, EXIT showcases most diverse music program – from rock to punk, hip-hop, and best electronic music. The acclaimed Serbian festival boasts a very diverse lineup with …
The Phoenix-based event promises Odesza, Empire of the Sun, Umphrey’s McGee, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Margo Price, and more.
Robert Smith looks to be particularly active in 2019.
The vocalist talks about the band’s relationship with the Call of Duty video game series, returning to singing and more.
The three-day event will take place May 17-19 in Columbus, Ohio, as part of a new spring lineup of festivals from Danny Wimmer Presents.
Pearl Jam bring love, Nine Inch Nails feed anger, and Queens of the Stone Age get results in Spain.