Mad Cool Festival 2019

Jul 11 - Jul 13 2019

Madrid, Spain (Valdebebas – IFEMA)

Taking place in Madrid, Spain, Mad Cool Festival has grown year-on-year thanks to the appreciation and support of the music fans and festival goers for their uniquely curated events. The 2019 edition of the festival goes down July 11th-13th.

Other years
The National [NEW]
Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Mad Cool Festival 2019
