Maha Music Festival 2018

80/35 Music Festival 2018 80/35 returns on Friday and Saturday, July 6th and 7th, 2018 in downtown Des Moines' Western Gateway Park. The 11th annual non-profit music festival will feature headliners Kesha and Phantogram. More than fifty acts will perform at 80/35.

Outside Lands Music Festival 2018 Outside Lands is a music festival held annually in San Francisco, California at Golden Gate Park. The festival is produced by Another Planet Entertainment, Superfly Presents, and Starr Hill Presents. The 2018 edition takes place August 10th-12th.

FYF Fest 2018 FYF Fest i an annual three-day music festival held at the Los Angeles Exposition Park in Los Angeles, California. It was founded by Sean Carlson in 2004 and is now soley produced by Goldenvoice, a subsidiary of AEG Live.

Reading and Leeds Music Festivals 2018 The Reading and Leeds Festivals are a pair of annual rock music festivals that take place in Reading and Leeds in England. The events take place simultaneously over the August bank holiday weekend, sharing the same bill.

Ultra Music Festival 2018 Ultra Music Festival is an annual outdoor electronic music festival that takes place during March in the city of Miami, Florida. The festival was founded in 1999 by Russell Faibisch and Alex Omes and is named after the 1997 Depeche