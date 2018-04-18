Maha Music Festival 2018

Aug 17 - Aug 18 2018

Omaha, Nebraska (Stinson Park)

$90 (GA); $290 (VIP)

The tenth annual Maha Music Festival will take place Friday, August 17th and Saturday, August 18th, 2018 at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village in Omaha, Nebraska. The event features 16 live musical acts performing on two stages.

Benjamin Booker
Father John Misty
Hop Along
Hurray for the Riff Raff
Ravyn Lenae
TV on the Radio
The Kills
Tune-yards
U.S. Girls
Weezer
ZZ Ward
