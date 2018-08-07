Mala Luna Music Festival 2018

San Antonio, Texas (Nelson Wolff Stadium)

$109 (GA)

Official Website

Mala Luna Music Festival is a multi-day music festival held each year on Halloween weekend in San Antonio, Texas. Since its inception in 2016, Mala Luna has showcased national headlining music talent alongside some of today’s most exciting up-and-comers, while also paying tribute to San Antonio and larger South Texas region’s cultural celebration of Dia de los Muertos through a highly-curated festival experience for all ages. Featuring multiple outdoor stages, local vendors and visual artists, and a diverse music lineup with some of today’s most sought-after music acts, Mala Luna Music Festival has become Texas’ premiere music festival each Halloween weekend.



