Mamby on the Beach 2018

Jun 23 - Jun 24 2018

Chicago, Illinois (Oakwood Beach)

$99 (GA); $149 (VIP)

Mamby on the Beach, Chicago’s only beachside summer music festival, takes place Saturday, June 23rd and Sunday, June 24th on the grassy fields and sand-swept coastline of Oakwood Beach in the historic Bronzeville neighborhood.

Other years
AJR
Cold War Kids
Common
Cupcakke
Dixon
Duke Dumont
Gorgon City
Grizzly Bear
Hiro Yamaura
Honne
Jack Harlow
Jai Wolf
Jamila Woods
Jax Jones
Joseph Chilliams
Kami
Mansionair
Moon Boots
Oh Wonder
Richie Hawtin
Roy Wood$
Russ
ShowYouSuck
Snakehips
Spoon
St. Lucia
Towkio
Tune-yards
Vanic
Walker & Royce
Whethan
