Marfa Myths 2019

Marfa, Texas (Ballroom Marfa)

$220 (GA)

Official Website

Marfa Myths, the annual multidisciplinary festival programmed by Mexican Summer and Ballroom Marfa, returns for its sixth year to Marfa, Texas on Thu. Apr. 25th through Sun. Apr. 28th. Marfa Myths is known for bringing together a diverse range of emerging and established artists working creatively and collaboratively across music, film, and the visual arts, and the 2019 lineup promises to be the festival’s most eclectic and electrifying yet. Additionally, comedy is introduced to the program this year.

