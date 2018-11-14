Marfa Myths 2019

Apr 25 - Apr 28 2019

Marfa, Texas (Ballroom Marfa)

$220 (GA)

Marfa Myths, the annual multidisciplinary festival programmed by Mexican Summer and Ballroom Marfa, returns for its sixth year to Marfa, Texas on Thu. Apr. 25th through Sun. Apr. 28th. Marfa Myths is known for bringing together a diverse range of emerging and established artists working creatively and collaboratively across music, film, and the visual arts, and the 2019 lineup promises to be the festival’s most eclectic and electrifying yet. Additionally, comedy is introduced to the program this year.

Marfa Myths 2019
Annette Peacock
Cass McCombs
Cate Le Bon
Connan Mockasin
Deerhunter
Jess Williamson
Jon Bap
Kate Berlant & John Early
Khruangbin
Nadah El Shazly
OG Ron C & The Chopstars
Photay
Tim Hecker & The Konoyo Ensemble
Tim Presley
Vivien Goldman
