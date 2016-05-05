Melt! Festival 2016

Book tickets

Jul 15 - Jul 17 2016

Ferropolis, Germany

136 Euro (3-Day Ticket)

Official Website

Melt! Festival is one of the biggest open-air electronic music festivals in Germany. The festival takes place in Ferropolis open-air museum, near Gräfenhainichen.

Other years
Andy C
Official
Andy Stott
Official
Ben Klock
Official
Black Coffee
Official
Bob Moses
Official
Bomba Estero
Official
Boris [NEW]
Official
Boys Noize
Official
CHVRCHES
Official
Circa Waves
Official
DJ Koze
Official
Damian Lazarus
Official
Digitalism
Official
Disclosure
Official
Floating Points
Official
George Fitzgerald
Official
Gold Panda [NEW]
Official
Heidi
Official
Ho99o9
Official
Horse Meat Disco
Official
JD Samson
Official
Jamie Woon [NEW]
Official
Jamie xx
Official
Jean Michael Jarre
Official
Josh Wink
Official
Kode9 [NEW]
Official
Laurel Halo [NEW]
Official
M83
Official
Maceo Plex
Official
Maya Jane Coles
Official
Modeselektor
Official
Motor City Drum Ensemble
Official
Mura Masa
Official
Oddisee & Good Company
Official
Peaches [NEW]
Official
Say Yes Dog
Official
Skepta
Official
Sleaford Mods
Official
Sophie [NEW]
Official
Still Parade
Official
Tame Impala
Official
The Black Madonna
Official
Tiga
Official
Tijana T
Official
Two Door Cinema Club
Official
Vessels
Official
Zomboy
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
Nine Inch Nails, photo by Heather Kaplan
Nine Inch Nails to release new EP before the end of June

The third installment in the band’s EP trilogy is currently being finished, according to Trent Reznor.

by March 15, 2018, 2:08pm
2 comments
Deerhunter, photo by Philip Cosores
Deerhunter announce 2018 tour dates, featuring new music and new lineup

Plus, they’ve officially begun working on the follow-up to 2015’s Fading Frontier.

by March 05, 2018, 1:43pm
0 comments
Pohoda Festival 2018

Pohoda is an open-air summer music festival in Slovakia, first organized in 1997 in Trenčín. It is the biggest Slovak music event organized annually. The current venue is Trenčín Airport.

The festival features alternative music, rock, pop, dance music, world …

by May 05, 2016, 1:24pm
0 comments
Post Malone tour poster featuring 21 Savage and SOB X RBE
Post Malone announces 2018 tour dates with 21 Savage and SOB X RBE

The 28-city hip-hop outing kicks off in late April.

by February 20, 2018, 11:56am
0 comments
Melt! Festival 2018

Melt! Festival is one of the largest open-air electronic music festivals in Germany. The 2018 edition is scheduled for July 13th-15th. The festival takes place in Ferropolis open-air museum, near Gräfenhainichen.

googletag.cmd.push(function() {
googletag.display(‘acm-tag-COS_1_1_In_Article’);
});

by May 05, 2016, 1:24pm
0 comments
Depeche Mode // Photo by Philip Cosores
Depeche Mode announce 2018 tour dates, including new leg of North American shows

Marking the final dates of the band’s “Global Spirit Tour.”

by February 08, 2018, 12:40pm
1 comment
QOTSA return to the stage: Josh Homme doesn’t kick anyone, performs “Everybody Knows That You Are Insane”: Watch

The first live performance of the Lullabies to Paralyze track in 12 years.

by January 26, 2018, 6:03pm
1 comment
The 30 Most Anticipated Tours of 2018

As music festivals disappoint, these gigs look more enticing.

by January 17, 2018, 12:00am
1 comment
It’s Time to Celebrate the Fearless Growth of Miami’s III Points Music Festival

The South Florida institution has quickly become a vital alternative in the festival scene.

by and October 17, 2017, 3:15am
1 comment
Photos
Submit your photo