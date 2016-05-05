Melt! Festival 2016

The third installment in the band’s EP trilogy is currently being finished, according to Trent Reznor.
Plus, they’ve officially begun working on the follow-up to 2015’s Fading Frontier.
Pohoda is an open-air summer music festival in Slovakia, first organized in 1997 in Trenčín. It is the biggest Slovak music event organized annually. The current venue is Trenčín Airport.
The festival features alternative music, rock, pop, dance music, world …
The 28-city hip-hop outing kicks off in late April.
Melt! Festival is one of the largest open-air electronic music festivals in Germany. The 2018 edition is scheduled for July 13th-15th. The festival takes place in Ferropolis open-air museum, near Gräfenhainichen.
Marking the final dates of the band’s “Global Spirit Tour.”
The first live performance of the Lullabies to Paralyze track in 12 years.
As music festivals disappoint, these gigs look more enticing.
The South Florida institution has quickly become a vital alternative in the festival scene.