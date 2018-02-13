Melt! Festival 2018

Jul 13 - Jul 15 2018

Gräfenhainichen, Germany (Ferropolis)

129 € - 149 € (GA)

Melt! Festival is one of the largest open-air electronic music festivals in Germany. The 2018 edition is scheduled for July 13th-15th. The festival takes place in Ferropolis open-air museum, near Gräfenhainichen.

Alma
BadBadNotGood
Ben Klock
Cem
Cem
Cigarettes After Sex
Ellen Allien
Fatima Yamaha
Fever Ray
Fischerspooner [NEW]
Florence and the Machine
George FitzGerald
Honey Dijon
Jon Hopkins
Kali Uchius [NEW]
Modeselektor (DJ Set) [NEW]
Modselektor b2b Apparat [NEW]
Moses Sumney
Mount Kimbie [NEW]
Mura Masa
Nastia
Nina Kraviz
Odesza
Parcels
Princess Nokia
Rex Orange County
The Black Madonna
The Blaze
The Internet
The xx
Tijana T
Tune-yards [NEW]
Tyler the Creator
WhoMadeWho
ZHU
Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

