Melt! Festival 2019

Jul 19 - Jul 21 2019

Ferropolis, Germany (Ferropolis Open Air Museum)

119,00 € - 139,00 €

Melt! Festival is one of the biggest open-air electronic music festivals in Germany. The festival takes place in Ferropolis open-air museum, near Gräfenhainichen. The 2019 edition of the festival takes place July 19th-21st.

Melt Festival 2019
ASAP Rocky
Arca
Bon Iver
Four Tet
Jorja Smith
Modeselektor
Skepta
Stephan Bodzin
The Black Madonna
