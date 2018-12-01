Melt! Festival 2019

Emerged from the massive student protest at the turn of the century, each year, EXIT showcases most diverse music program – from rock to punk, hip-hop, and best electronic music. The acclaimed Serbian festival boasts a very diverse lineup with …
This is Tomorrow is an open-air festival taking place at Spillers Wharf, Newcastle upon Tyne in May 2019.
NOS Alive is a three-day music and arts festival which takes place in the Algés riverside, in Oeiras, Portugal. The 2019 edition of the festival goes down July 11th-13th.
The Pinkpop Festival is a large, annual music festival held at Landgraaf, Netherlands. Pinkpop is the oldest and longest running annual dedicated pop and rock music festival in the world. The 2019 edition takes place June 8th-10th.
The lineup for the 2019 festival has been revealed, with a who’s who of punk-rock acts on the bill.
Øyafestivalen is an annual Norwegian music festival held in Oslo’s Tøyenpark. The 2019 edition of the festival is scheduled to take place August 6th-10th.
Colours of Ostrava is an international, multi-genre music festival organized annually in Ostrava, Czech Republic. The festival’s lineup boasts over 450 acts across 21 open and covered stages, including concerts, discussions, theatre performances, films, workshops as well as art activities. …
The three-day event will take place May 17-19 in Columbus, Ohio, as part of a new spring lineup of festivals from Danny Wimmer Presents.
The legendary thrash metal band’s final trek will hit more regions next year.