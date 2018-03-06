Meltdown Festival 2018

Jun 15 - Jun 24 2018

London, England (Southbank Centre)

Now in its 25th year, Meltdown Festival takes place at London’s Southbank Centre, the arts complex covering 21 acres and including the Royal Festival Hall, the Queen Elizabeth Hall and The Hayward, from June 15th-24th, 2018. The Cure’s Robert Smith serves as this year’s curator.

65daysofstatic
Deftones
Kathryn Joseph
Kristin Hersh
Manic Street Preachers
Mogwai
Mono
My Bloody Valentine
Nine Inch Nails
Placebo
The Anchoress
The Church
The Libertines
The Notwist
The Psychedelic Furs
