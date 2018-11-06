MELTED 2019

Feb 24 - Feb 24 2019

Columbus, Ohio (The Bluestone)

$50 (GA)

Archie Fox Live is partnering with the Nelsonville Music Festival to present a brand new live music experience, MELTED. The festival will take place from 1-11pm on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at The Bluestone, 583 East Broad Street in Columbus, Ohio.

MELTED
Black Lips
Official
Cherry Glazerr
Official
DANA
Official
Deerhoof
Official
Kikagaku Moyo
Official
Ty Segall and White Fence
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

