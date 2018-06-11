Mempho Music Festival 2018

Oct 06 - Oct 07 2018

Memphis, Tennessee (Shelby Farms Park)

$139 (GA); $349 (VIP)

Mempho Music Festival is the latest chapter in the rich musical history of Memphis. Its founders are committed to making the festival an integral part of the Memphis cultural scene for years to come. Mempho Fest has been created to blend today’s best sounds with Memphis’ storied musical heritage, creating a festival experience filled with music, food, and nature that appeals to people of all ages. The 2018 edition of the festival goes down October 6th and 7th at Shelby Farms Park.

Mempho Music Fest 2018
Beck
Official
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic
Official
Janelle Monáe
Official
Juicy J
Official
Larkin Poe
Official
Lucero
Official
Mac DeMarco
Official
Milky Chance
Official
Nas
Official
Phoenix
Official
Post Malone
Official
Project Pat
Official
Rich the Kid
Official
Stones Throw feat. Chuck Leavell, Bernard Fowler, Darryl Jones, Tim Ries, and Karl Denson
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

