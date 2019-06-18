Metarama Gaming + Music Festival 2019

Las Vegas, Nevada (Las Vegas Festival Grounds)

C3 Presents, the producers behind two of the most iconic multi-day festivals, Austin City Limits Music Festival and Lollapalooza, in partnership with Scott London and Seth Schorr from Esports Hospitality Concepts, have unveiled their latest event, Metarama Gaming + Music Festival, taking place outdoors October 19th-20th, 2019 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas, NV. This groundbreaking destination festival represents a first-of-its-kind showcase of the latest marquee gaming, esports, and live music talent, providing two full days of non-stop action and immersive entertainment for all ages.