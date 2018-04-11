Middle of the Map Fest 2018

My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, Angel Olsen, Animal Collective, and Flying Lotus will appear at the two-day event taking place this May.
Plus: Mudhoney, Dwarves, Le Shok’s first live performance in 15 years, The Mummies, and John Waters.
Rock in Rio is a recurring music festival originating in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It later branched into other locations such as Lisbon, Madrid and Las Vegas. The 2018 installment of Rock in Rio Lisboa goes down June 23rd, 24th, …
The three-day comedy and music festival goes down in San Francisco this June.
Smith calls the 10-day festival “the ‘must see’ event of the summer!”
It’s time to start planning your year around these names.
As music festivals disappoint, these gigs look more enticing.
New York City event also highlighted by N.E.R.D., Halsey, Khalid, CHVRCHES, The Gaslight Anthem, Post Malone, Lil Uzi Vert, Sylvan Esso, and Japandroids.
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s award-winning musical is going on tour.