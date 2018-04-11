Middle of the Map Fest 2018

Jun 29 - Jun 30 2018

Kansas City, Missouri (Crown Center)

$79 (GA); $200 (VIP)

The eighth annual Middle of the Map Festival features 70 bands performing across 10 stages over two days in Kansas City, Missouri. It goes down June 29th-30th, 2018.

Middle of the Map 2018
Becca Mancari
Official
Built to Spill
Official
Greta Van Fleet
Official
Grizzly Bear
Official
Jade Jackson
Official
Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
Official
Nikki Lane
Official
Olivia Fox
Official
Rachel Mallin & The Wild Type
Official
Social Distortion
Official
Spoon
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

No comments
