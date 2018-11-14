Midwinter 2019

Book tickets

Feb 15 - Feb 17 2019

Chicago, Illinois (The Art Institute of Chicago)

$50 (1-Day); $127.50 (3-Day)

Official Website

Pitchfork and The Art Institute of Chicago present Midwinter, an all new music and art experience taking place February 15-17 in Chicago. The three-day event will bring together thought-provoking musical performances with iconic works of art. A truly elevated experience, it will feature more than 30 musical acts, produced by Pitchfork, performing amid masterpieces from the Art Institute’s wide-ranging collection. Select performances will also include original music productions inspired by art in the museum.

Midwinter Fest 2019
DJ Koze
Official
Daniel Bachman
Official
Deerhunter
Official
Grouper
Official
Haley Fohr (of Circuit des Yeux)
Official
Hiss Golden Messenger
Official
JPEGMAFIA
Official
Jlin
Official
Joey Purp
Official
Kamasi Washington
Official
Laurie Anderson
Official
Madison McFerrin
Official
Marisa Anderson
Official
Mary Lattimore
Official
Mount Eerie
Official
Mykki Blanco
Official
Oneohtrix Point Never
Official
Panda Bear
Official
Perfume Genius
Official
Serpentwithfeet
Official
Slowdive
Official
Smerz
Official
Sudan Archives
Official
Tortoise - TNT 21st Anniversary Performance
Official
Weyes Blood
Official
William Basinski - On Time Out Of Time
Official
William Basinski - The Disintegration Loops with the Chicago Philharmonic
Official
Yves Tumor
Official
Zola Jesus
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
Chance the Rapper developing Hope film musical MGM
Chance the Rapper developing new Chicago-inspired musical film, Hope

The story follows a group of Chicago teenagers that band together to turn art into action within their community.

by November 13, 2018, 1:52pm
0 comments
john c reilly freestyle kanye common sway
Just John C. Reilly freestyling over Kanye West and Common’s “Southside”: Watch

Reilly’s got bars, son.

by November 08, 2018, 5:29pm
0 comments
Saffron Rails Is the Most Exciting New Venue in Chicago

One of the primary homes for the upcoming Red Bull Music Festival Chicago.

by October 31, 2018, 3:52pm
0 comments
Megadeth Dave Mustaine
Dave Mustaine and Joe Satriani lead “2019 Experience Hendrix Tour” lineup

“The Experience Hendrix Tour”, a celebration of the life and music of rock legend Jimi Hendrix, will return for a U.S. run in spring of 2019.

by October 16, 2018, 2:27pm
0 comments
Red Bull Music Festival Chicago
Red Bull Music Festival Chicago takes over the Windy City this November

Featuring performances from Nas, Pusha-T, Teyana Taylor, Vic Mensa, Jamila Woods, and more.

by September 25, 2018, 1:10pm
0 comments
conan o'brien complete online archive late night
Conan O’Brien launching complete online archive of his late show episodes

Stream O’Brien’s very first episode in celebration of its 25th anniversary.

by September 13, 2018, 12:30pm
0 comments
Julia Holter Dicky Bahto New Album Aviary I Shall Love 2 Tour Dates
Julia Holter announces new album, Aviary, shares video for lead single, “I Shall Love 2”: Watch

Plus, the art pop composer will tour throughout this fall and winter.

by September 06, 2018, 10:00am
0 comments
art brut new album new music
Art Brut tease upcoming LP with new single “Wham! Bang! Pow! Let’s Rock Out!”: Stream

The European art-punk rockers return with their first new music in seven years.

by August 09, 2018, 3:00pm
0 comments
Paramore announces Paramore Art + Friends Festival in Nashville
Paramore share “Caught in the Middle” video, announce music festival in Nashville

Set for September, Paramore’s Art + Friends Festival will feature the showcasing of local music, food, and other small businesses.

by June 26, 2018, 11:02am
0 comments
Photos
Midwinter Fest 2019
Submit your photo