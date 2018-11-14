Midwinter 2019

Chicago, Illinois (The Art Institute of Chicago)

$50 (1-Day); $127.50 (3-Day)

Official Website

Pitchfork and The Art Institute of Chicago present Midwinter, an all new music and art experience taking place February 15-17 in Chicago. The three-day event will bring together thought-provoking musical performances with iconic works of art. A truly elevated experience, it will feature more than 30 musical acts, produced by Pitchfork, performing amid masterpieces from the Art Institute’s wide-ranging collection. Select performances will also include original music productions inspired by art in the museum.

