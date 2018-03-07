MO POP Festival 2018

Jul 28 - Jul 29 2018

Detroit, Michigan (West Riverfront Park)

$99.50 (Weekend Pass)

Mo Pop is an annual music festival taking place at Detroit’s West Riverfront Park.

Alvvays
Billie Eilish
Bon Iver
Brockhampton
Daniel Caesar
Dermont Kennedy
Highly Suspect
Homeshake
Jeff Rosenstock
Portugal. the Man
Rex Orange County
S. Carey
St. Vincent
The National
Turnover
Vince Staples
