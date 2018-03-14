Montebello Rockfest 2018

Canadian punk and rock festival promises Weezer, Tenacious D, Prophets of Rage, Jimmy Eat World, Rancid, Henry Rollins, Sum 41, Dropkick Murphys, and more.
Featuring a slew of dates in North America in July.
“I don’t rule out the chance to go on stage as and when I feel able to blast out some Priest!” says the metal legend.
Fuji Rock Festival is an annual rock festival held in Niigata Prefecture, Japan. The three-day event features more than 200 Japanese and international musicians, making it the largest outdoor music event in Japan.
The North American leg kicks off in late August and sees Osbourne joined on the road by Stone Sour.
As music festivals disappoint, these gigs look more enticing.
Founded in 2012, Firefly Music Festival is the east coast’s largest alt-rock, hip-hop and electronic music and camping festival, taking place annually in The Woodlands of Dover, Delaware. The Woodlands is the place where festival fans immerse themselves in amazing …
Plus, the heavy metal legends will support their 18th LP with a massive world tour.
Los Eurockéennes is one of France’s largest rock music festivals. The Eurockéennes, a play on words involving the words rock and européennes (Europeans), is a festival based in a nature reserve beside Lac de Malsaucy near Belfort. Over 130,000 people …