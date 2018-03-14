Montebello Rockfest 2018

Book tickets

Jun 14 - Jun 16 2018

Montebello, Quebec (Des Laurier Victor A)

$149 CA (GA)

Official Website

Montebello Rockfest, formerly known as Amnesia Rockfest, is an outdoor rock, punk, metal, alternative, ska and hardcore music festival, that takes place each June in Montebello, Quebec, Canada. Founded in 2005 by then 17-year-old local resident Alex Martel, it has become the largest rock music festival in Canada and one of the largest in North America.

Other years
A Day to Remember
Official
All Time Low
Official
Atreyu
Official
Cannibal Corpse
Official
Clown (of Slipknot)
Official
Comeback Kid
Official
DJ Yella (of NWA)
Official
Dimmu Borgir
Official
Dropkick Murphys
Official
Every Time I Die
Official
First Blood
Official
Five Finger Death Punch
Official
Flogging Molly
Official
GBH
Official
Godsmack
Official
Guttermouth
Official
Henry Rollins
Official
Jimmy Eat World
Official
Lagwagon
Official
Lamb of God
Official
Les Marmottes Aplaties
Official
Millencolin
Official
Motionless in White
Official
Municipal Waste
Official
Mustard Plug
Official
Propagandhi
Official
Prophets of Rage
Official
RYMZ
Official
Raised Fist
Official
Rancid
Official
Reset
Official
Steel Panther
Official
Stone Temple Pilots
Official
Story of Year
Official
Streetlight Manifesto
Official
Suicide Silence
Official
Sum 41
Official
Tenacious D
Official
The Exploited
Official
The Faceless
Official
The Mighty Mighty Bosstones
Official
The Story So Far
Official
The Toy Dolls
Official
The Used
Official
Unearth
Official
Venom
Official
We Came As Romans
Official
Weezer
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
Montebello Rock Fest reveals 2018 lineup

Canadian punk and rock festival promises Weezer, Tenacious D, Prophets of Rage, Jimmy Eat World, Rancid, Henry Rollins, Sum 41, Dropkick Murphys, and more.

by March 14, 2018, 12:31pm
0 comments
Greta Van Fleet, photo by Michael Lavine
Greta Van Fleet extend 2018 North American headlining tour

Featuring a slew of dates in North America in July.

by February 20, 2018, 12:32pm
0 comments
Glenn Tipton of Judas Priest
Judas Priest guitarist Glenn Tipton reveals Parkinson’s diagnosis, won’t tour with band

“I don’t rule out the chance to go on stage as and when I feel able to blast out some Priest!” says the metal legend.

by February 12, 2018, 10:30am
0 comments
Fuji Rock Festival 2018

Fuji Rock Festival is an annual rock festival held in Niigata Prefecture, Japan. The three-day event features more than 200 Japanese and international musicians, making it the largest outdoor music event in Japan.

googletag.cmd.push(function() {
googletag.display(‘acm-tag-COS_1_1_In_Article’);
});

by March 14, 2018, 12:53pm
0 comments
Ozzy Osbourne announces dates for “No More Tours 2” farewell tour

The North American leg kicks off in late August and sees Osbourne joined on the road by Stone Sour.

by February 06, 2018, 7:24pm
0 comments
The 30 Most Anticipated Tours of 2018

As music festivals disappoint, these gigs look more enticing.

by January 17, 2018, 12:00am
1 comment
Firefly Music Festival 2018

Founded in 2012, Firefly Music Festival is the east coast’s largest alt-rock, hip-hop and electronic music and camping festival, taking place annually in The Woodlands of Dover, Delaware. The Woodlands is the place where festival fans immerse themselves in amazing …

by March 14, 2018, 12:53pm
0 comments
Judas Priest announce new album, Firepower, share “Lightning Strike” video: Watch

Plus, the heavy metal legends will support their 18th LP with a massive world tour.

by January 05, 2018, 11:45am
0 comments
Les Eurockéennes 2018

Los Eurockéennes is one of France’s largest rock music festivals. The Eurockéennes, a play on words involving the words rock and européennes (Europeans), is a festival based in a nature reserve beside Lac de Malsaucy near Belfort. Over 130,000 people …

by March 14, 2018, 12:53pm
0 comments
Photos
Submit your photo