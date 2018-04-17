Montreux Jazz Festival 2018

Jun 29 - Jul 14 2018

Montreux, Switzerland (Various Venues)

Various Ticketing Options Available

The Montreux Jazz Festival is a music festival in Switzerland, held annually in early July in Montreux on the Lake Geneva shoreline. It is the second largest annual jazz festival in the world after Canada’s Montreal International Jazz Festival.

Montreaux Jazz Festival 2018
ASAP Twelvyy
Alice in Chains
Aloe Blacc
Angus & Julia Stone
Anna Von Hausswolff
Ben Howard
Billy Idol
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Deep Purple
Duckwrth
First Aid Kit
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Numan
Gojira
Gregory Porter
Hollywood Vampires
Iggy Pop
Imelda May
Isaac Gracie
Jack White
Jacob Banks
Jade Bird
James Bay
Jamie Cullum
Jamiroquai
John Cale Band
Jon Hopkins
Jorja Smith
Khalid
Leon Bridges
Mammal Hands
Massive Attack
Matthew Herbert
Moses Sumney
N.E.R.D.
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
Nils Frahm
Nine Inch Nails
Odesza
Olafur Arnalds
Peggy Gou
Playboi Carti
Portugal. the Man
Queens of the Stone Age
R+R=Now
Rag'N'Bone Man
Rone
Selah Sue
Seu Jorge: A Tribute to David Bowie
Steve Winwood
The Blaze
The Martinez Brothers
The Vaccines
Tyler the Creator
Van Morrison
Young Fathers
Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

