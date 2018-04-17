Montreux Jazz Festival 2018

The 20-date outing features full album performances of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.
From the jazz saxophonist’s forthcoming double album, Heaven and Earth, out June 22nd. Plus, he’s announced an extensive world tour.
Summerfest is an annual music festival held at the 75-acre (30-hectare) Henry Maier Festival Park along the lakefront in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The festival lasts for 11 days, is made up of 11 stages with performances from over 800 acts and …
The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival is an annual four-day music festival developed and produced by Superfly Presents and AC Entertainment; since its first year in 2002, it has been held at what is now Great Stage Park on a …
The veteran singer-songwriter will also visit Toronto, Philadelphia, Salt Lake City in continued support of his album, Colors.
Available on Record Store Day, the B-side is a live cover of Bee Gees’ “In the Morning”.
Their first full trek behind last year’s self-titled album.
Here are about two dozen reasons to visit Memphis, Tennessee in the near future.
Recorded in Switzerland in 1982 alongside Chic legend Nile Rodgers.