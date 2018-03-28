Moogfest 2018

May 17 - May 20 2018

Durham, North Carolina (Various Venues)

$99 – $1,500

Moogfest is the synthesis of music, art and technology. Since 2004, Moogfest has brought together artists, futurist thinkers, inventors, entrepreneurs, designers, engineers, scientists and musicians. By day, Moogfest is a platform for conversation and experimentation. By night, Moogfest presents cutting-edge music in venues throughout the city. This mind-expanding conference attracts creative and technology enthusiasts for four days of participatory programming in Durham, North Carolina. Performing artists include early pioneers in electronic music, alongside pop and avant-garde experimentalists of today.

The 2018 lineup is led by female, non-binary, and transgender artists, including a keynote conversation with privacy rights and political transparency activist Chelsea Manning on The Future of Creativity.fa

Alex Zhang Hungtai [NEW]
Armen Ra
Bonaventure
Chelsea Manning
DJ HARAM
DJ Stingray
Ellen Allien
Fatima Al Qadiri
Fawkes
Gabriel Andruzzi
Gareth Jones and Nick Hook
Gavin Rayna Russom (of LCD Soundsystem)
Honey Dijon
J Rocc
Jamila Woods
Jenny Hval
Jon Hopkins [NEW]
KRS-One [NEW]
Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
Kelela [NEW]
Lawrence Rothman
Little Boots [NEW]
Madame Gandhi
Maliibu Miitch
Midori Takada
Mouse on Mars [NEW]
Psychic TV [NEW]
SOPHIE
Sassy Black
Shabazz Palaces [NEW]
Spank Rock [NEW]
Suzanne Ciani [NEW]
Torres [NEW]
Umfang
Valgeir Sigurðsso
Waajeed
Yves Tumor [NEW]
Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

