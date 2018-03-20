Moon River Music Festival 2018

Sep 08 - Sep 09 2018

Chattanooga, Tennessee (Coolidge Park)

$99.50 (GA); $374.50 (VIP)

Curated by musician Drew Holcomb, the Moon River Music Festival is a two-day event featuring 22 acts across two stages, taking place on the banks of the beautiful Tennessee River at Coolidge Park in Chattanooga, TN on September 8 & 9.

Darlingside
Official
Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors
Official
Durand Jones & The Indications
Official
I'm With Her
Official
Joseph
Official
Judah & the Lions
Official
Mandolin Orange
Official
Margo Price
Official
Mavis Staples
Official
The Avett Brothers
Official
The Dirty Guv'Nahs
Official
The Head and the Heart
Official
The Secret Sisters
Official
Trampled By Turtles
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

