Movement: Electronic Music Festival 2019

Melt! Festival 2019 Melt! Festival is one of the biggest open-air electronic music festivals in Germany. The festival takes place in Ferropolis open-air museum, near Gräfenhainichen. The 2019 edition of the festival takes place July 19th-21st. googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1535033973844-0’); }); … by Alex Young

Firefly Music Festival 2019 Firefly Music Festival is the East Cast’s largest alt-rock, hip-hop and electronic music and camping festival, taking place annually in The Woodlands of Dover, Delaware. The Woodlands is the place where festival fans immerse themselves in amazing performances, enjoy a … by Alex Young

Primavera Sound 2019 Primavera Sound is a music festival that takes place between the end of May and beginning of June in Barcelona, Spain. The 2019 edition takes place May 30th – June 1st. The festival has always succeeded in bringing together in … by Alex Young

Sónar Festival 2019 Sónar is an arts, design, and electronic music festival held annual in Barcelona, Spain. The festival has been divided into two parts since its inception: Sónar by Day and Sónar by Night, with Sónar+D, a three-day congress dedicated to creativity, … by Alex Young

EXIT Festival 2019 Emerged from the massive student protest at the turn of the century, each year, EXIT showcases most diverse music program – from rock to punk, hip-hop, and best electronic music. The acclaimed Serbian festival boasts a very diverse lineup with … by Alex Young