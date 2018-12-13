Movement: Electronic Music Festival 2019

May 25 - May 27 2019

Detroit, Michigan (Hart Plaza)

$175.00 (GA)

Each year on Memorial Day weekend, thousands of people from across the globe gather in the birthplace of Techno to celebrate the heritage of Detroit and its musical influence over countless generations, new and old. Movement Music Festival is one of the longest-running dance music events in the world, committed to showcasing authentic electronic music and providing an experience unlike any other. The festival takes place in Hart Plaza – Detroit’s legendary riverfront destination. The 2019 edition goes down May 25th-27th.

Detroit Movement 2019
Amelie Lens
Chris Lake
DJ Bone
DJ Nobu
Danny Brown
Floorplan
Heiko Laux
Hot Since 82
Orbital
Stephan Bodzin
Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

