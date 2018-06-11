Music Midtown 2018

Sep 15 - Sep 16 2018

Atlanta, Georgia (Piedmont Park)

$135 (GA); $600 (VIP)

Music Midtown is an annual music and arts festival taking place in Atlanta, Georgia each September. The 2018 edition goes down September 15th-16th in Piedmont Park.

30 Seconds to Mars
A R I Z O N A
AWOLNATION
Arthur Buck
BAZZI
Berklee College of Music
Billie Eilish
Black Pistol Fire
Butch Walker
BØRNS
Chromeo
Fall Out Boy
First Aid Kit
Foster the People
Gucci Mane
Imagine Dragons
Janelle Monáe
K.flay
Kacey Musgraves
Kendrick Lamar
Khalid
Lovelytheband
Maggie Rogers
Portugal. the Man
Post Malone
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Robert Delong
Saint Jhn
Sir
Sylvan Esso
The Aces
The Revivalists
Twin Shadow
Two Feet
Yuno
Festival schedule is not released yet.

Music Midtown 2018
