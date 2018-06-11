Music Midtown 2018

Related Articles

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2018 Now into its eighth year, the annual iHeartRadio Music Festival is a two-day music festival in Las Vegas that features over 30 of today’s biggest names – across genres and formats. Hosted at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on … by Alex Young

Budweiser Made In America 2018 MADE IN AMERICA, the JAY-Z curated two-day music festival and staple of Labor Day Weekend, returns to Philadelphia for a seventh year. The 2018 edition goes down September 1st-2nd. googletag.cmd.push(function() {

Riot Fest Chicago 2018 Riot Fest is a multi-day music festival held annually in Chicago. Riot Fest specializes in rock, punk, alternative rock, and hip hop. Riot Fest is known for booking reunions, guest performances, and full album performances. The 2018 edition takes place … by Alex Young

Pop Montreal 2018 POP Montreal International Music Festival is an annual non-profit curated cultural event that champions independence in the arts by presenting emerging and celebrated artistic talents from around the world. Launched by friends and colleagues in 2002 from the collective impulse … by Alex Young

Grandoozy 2018 Superfly, the co-creators of Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, announced their newest festival creation, Grandoozy, taking place September 14-16, 2018 at Overland Park Golf Course in Denver. This new three-day, multi-format festival featuring nearly 40 music acts alongside distinct culinary, craft … by Alex Young

North Coast Music Festival 2018 North Coast Music Festival returns to Union Park in Chicago, Illinois on August 31 through September 2, 2018. The fully immersive three-day festival will welcome Coasties to experience and discover dance music, hip-hop and rock-bands across four curated stage. googletag.cmd.push(function() … by Alex Young