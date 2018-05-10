Music Tastes Good Festival 2018

Music Tastes Good Festival 2018Book tickets
Sep 29 - Sep 30 2018
Long Beach, California (Marina Green Park)
$75 (GA); $175 (VIP)
Music Tastes Good, the mammoth two-day music, food, and arts festival, returns to Marina Green Park, along the picturesque Downtown Long Beach shoreline, on September 29 and 30th, and will be headlined by none other than iconic British New Wave legends New Order (Saturday) making their only west coast appearance this year, and Grammy-nominated and Mercury Prize-winning English singer-songwriter James Blake (Sunday).