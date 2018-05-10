Music Tastes Good Festival 2018

Sep 29 - Sep 30 2018

Long Beach, California (Marina Green Park)

$75 (GA); $175 (VIP)

Music Tastes Good, the mammoth two-day music, food, and arts festival, returns to Marina Green Park, along the picturesque Downtown Long Beach shoreline, on September 29 and 30th, and will be headlined by none other than iconic British New Wave legends New Order (Saturday) making their only west coast appearance this year, and Grammy-nominated and Mercury Prize-winning English singer-songwriter James Blake (Sunday).

Music Tastes Good 2018
Big Thief
Bill Callahan
Blake Mills
Broken Social Scene
Cherry Glazzer
Ezra Furman
Hollie Cook
James Blake
Joey Bada$$
Lil B
Lizzo
New Order
Oliver Tree
Parquet Courts
Princess Nokia
Quintron & Miss Pussycat
Santigold
Shame
Sun Kil Moon
The Black Angels
The Blow
The Church
